Letter: Why put hurt on China if EVs are good for climate?

Great news, apparently there is no longer an existential threat to our planet from climate change. Or has the definition of existential changed?

Chinese EV manufacturer BYD offers its Seagull EV for 69,800 yuan (about $9,700). Just $1 trillion out of the $3 trillion Infrastructure and Build Back Better Acts could procure more than 103 million of those EVs.

But the U.S. currently levies a 27.5% tariff on Chinese EV imports. President Joe Biden announced that he will quadruple that to 100%. Talk about inflation!

The president also plans to substantially increase tariffs on solar panels and related equipment from China.

Yes, it would be nice if we could manufacture these products domestically. Perhaps we will be able to in another 10 to 20 years. But if we are truly in imminent danger, shouldn’t we be accelerating our transition to green technology, regardless of sourcing?

Barney Wilson

Laie

