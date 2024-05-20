Off the news: Hawaii jobless rate stays steady in April

Hawaii’s April jobless rate of 3.1%, a rate that has remained unchanged for four consecutive months now, reflects stability and solid employment statewide. That seasonally adjusted unemployment rate compares well against the nation’s 3.9% in April, which ticked up slightly from March’s 3.8%.

In Hawaii last month, 650,150 people were working and 20,850 were not. Having a robust workforce statewide is good, of course — but for employers, the competition for workers can get tough. Help wanted, indeed.