Clash over labeling of Hawaii mac nut products results in split legislation
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
House Bill 2278, passed by Hawaii lawmakers May 1, set out to establish truth in labeling for Hawaii-grown macadamia products, but some foods were excluded. Flavored or plain roasted or raw macadamia nuts, above, are covered under the bill, while products like chocolate-covered mac nuts, other candies, cookies, milk, ice cream and other things are excluded.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
