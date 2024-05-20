On the Move:

The Honolulu Community Action Program Inc. has announced that Kelly-­Rose Lariosa has been named its newest Ha Initiative: Creative STEM After­-School Program manager. Lariosa has six years of experience in teaching STEM, most recently as a STEM program specialist/teacher in HCAP’s Ha Initiative program. She also previously served as a STEM teacher at Hawaii Baptist Academy as well as a STEM outreach educator at Na Wai Ekolu.

———

Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.