Letter: Biden to blame for lost Hawaii tourism dollars

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Biden’s runaway spending, inflation and immigration policies have created an economy which has reduced disposable income for mainland vacationers looking to visit Hawaii.

Groceries cost 30% more since Biden came into office, mainline winter fuel heating expenses have depleted visitors’ cash reserves, higher airfares due to increased cost of jet fuel and the burden of illegal immigration on federal, state and municipal governments is causing increasing taxes on businesses and residents. It is Biden’s shrinking economy and open-border policies causing our visitor decline.

James B. Gebhard

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter