Letter: Feral chickens do good by eating invasive bugs

Let’s stop hating on the feral chickens. They are not only direct descendants of the dinosaurs, but they also eat the coconut rhinoceros beetle and its larvae, along with roaches and centipedes. Let’s use our money to solve more important issues like hunger and homelessness and let the chickens be.

Casey Cummings

Haleiwa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter