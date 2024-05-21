Letter: Haiku Stairs demolition puts politics over people

People hiked Haiku Stairs for years without issue, following the path. Steel steps and handrails provided a safe, stable platform while protecting the aina from erosion until the stairs closed after taxpayer-funded repairs. Security continued to divert hikers making their way up, which bothered local residents. Still, the Kaneohe neighborhood board did door-to-door surveys in Haiku Valley, which showed that a majority supports saving the stairs. Some people grew up enjoying it in their backyard.

Then came politically-connected people who had an issue with the stairs. City Council members support fellow members’ objectives to avoid making waves and gain support for their own causes. A new mayor put political dollars over taxpayers’ recreational pursuits and gave our stairs away. Facts were avoided, lies abound.

Richard Marshall

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter