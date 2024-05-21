Letter: Stop spending money on student radicalization

It is sad to see that schools become more like institutions of indoctrination, especially at the university level, where we see students radicalized without knowing the facts that disprove their radical views. I believe one such false concept is the theory of evolution.

There has never been any evidence for evolution, yet for more than a century it has been taught as a fact.

If we look at the fossil record, most of the fossilized remains we see are those of complex organisms. Below those remains are nothing. There are no fossilized remains of simple life forms that we supposedly evolved from.

It’s about time that the government stop funding research on evolution and the teaching of it because it’s a waste of money and leads to more false ideas that encourage radicals to ignore the evidence and remain in ignorance.

Papu Lemamea

Wahiawa

