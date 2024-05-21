Off the news: More work needed on government ethics

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Lingering concerns about the state of ethics in government extend to the Legislature, where recent efforts to regulate lobbyists have been weakened or have stalled.

That’s why it was good to hear that Robert Harris, the executive director of the state Ethics Commission, intends to seek increased transparency next session with a stronger bill, and the reintroduction of a measure to expand the definition of lobbying.

“Lobbying” would include self-interested communication on procurement decisions and in contested case hearings, outside of the hearing process. Good government work is never done.