Off the news: Reservoir levels alarming during Kona-low

The Wahiawa Reservoir rose to uncomfortable levels last week, peaking at 82 feet — 2 feet short of official “flood stage,” which would trigger a call for evacuations. It’s a reminder that “intense” storm events are becoming more frequent because of global warming’s effect on atmospheric weather patterns, with heavy rainfall that threatens Hawaii’s aging reservoirs.

The state pumped water from Nuuanu Reservoir last week to lessen risk that it would overflow, and considers both Nuuanu and Wahiawa dams to be in “poor” condition. The state’s currently negotiating with Dole Plantation to buy the Wahiawa Dam, which needs an extensive rebuild to contemporary standards.