Can’t beat the classics

Ruth’s Chris Steak House launched its new classics menu, which is available daily 4-6 p.m. at all Hawaii locations. The three-course special prix fixe meal features a few of the chef’s favorite recipes, and includes a starter, entree, personal side and dessert.

For starters, guests may choose between the steak house salad, Caesar salad or a Louisiana seafood gumbo. Entrees include the Steak & Shrimp ($68) — Ruth’s Chris tender 6-ounce filet with three large shrimp — or the Steak & Lobster ($78). The latter boasts a buttery cold-water lobster tail complemented by a 6-ounce filet. To accompany the entree, patrons may choose between creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes or steamed white rice. And for dessert, a chef’s selection will be available.

Visit ruthschris.com for more info.

A taste of Tokyo

Tokyo Central debuted its first location statewide in Kailua Town (590 Kailua Road) on May 10.

The Asian specialty market sells a variety of imported grocery products, snacks, beverages, liquor, desserts and collectible toys. It also offers a selection of authentic Japanese cuisine, grab-and-go bento, sushi, seafood, fresh produce and Japan-style cuts of meat.

“We are pleased to introduce Tokyo Central as the ultimate one-stop destination for specialty food and lifestyle items, showcasing the best quality and value from Japan,” states Kazuhiro Matsumoto, president of PPRM USA, owner of Tokyo Central, Times Supermarket, Don Quijote and Marukai.

Tokyo Central is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more info, visit tokyocentralhawaii.com.

vote for cumic

Vote for vegan chef and cookbook author Lillian Cumic in Taste of Home’s 2024 Favorite Chef competition. The annual competition is hosted by acclaimed chef and TV personality Carla Hall, who rose to fame on Top Chef and The Chew, and now hosts her own HBO show, Chasing Flavor. The contest winner will be featured on the cover of Taste of Home magazine, have the opportunity to cook with Hall and win $25,000.

Cumic says with the grand prize, she’d launch Nourishing Paradise, “a cooking show designed for health-conscious foodies and avid travelers seeking an authentic taste of Hawaiian culture and cuisine.”

“As a vegan chef, I’m deeply inspired each time I see the surprise and joy on someone’s face as they discover my dishes are entirely plant-based,” states Cumic. “These moments of wonder fuel my creativity and drive my mission to elevate vegan cuisine to new heights, proving it can rival any traditional dish in flavor and satisfaction.”

Vote now on favchef.com/2024/lillian-cumic.

Grilled to perfection

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) returns with its Backyard BBQ to kick off the Memorial Day weekend from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24-25.

Chefs Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka are offering a special two-day Backyard BBQ menu that will be available for dine-in or takeout with preorder. The menu boasts fried oysters ($16), beef kabob ($11), chicken kabob ($9), grilled “hapa” brand rib-eye steak ($29), an Artizen chili dog ($15), crispy soft shell crab and Kona lobster roll ($28), seafood gumbo ($24) and a “Seafood Boil Bucket” ($145). The latter comes with choice of Kona lobster or Dungeness crab, one pound of shrimp, one pound of clams, potatoes, Nozawa corn, sausage and garlic butter dipping sauce.

Sides include Nozawa grilled corn ($7), taco salad ($12), Caesar salad ($12) and onion rings ($8). And for dessert, the event features a s’more’s chocolate cake ($7), Mel’s strawberry jello cheesecake ($7), a triple chocolate chunk bamboocha cookie ($5) and Jason’s chocolate haupia hand pie ($7).

Visit artizenbymw.com.