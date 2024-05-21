Crazy for katsu

Swipe or click to see more

Whether it’s pork, chicken or a plant-based option, katsu sandwiches always hit the spot.

Check out these tasty options:

A local staple

Hamada General Store (885 Queen St. Ste. C) is known for its comfort food with local flavors. Its menu ranges from plates like loco moco ($17) and katsu curry ($17) to wafu hamburger steak ($17) and the “HGS” burger ($17).

The tonkatsu sandwich ($17) is a customer favorite. It features breaded pork loin, julienned cabbage, tsukemono aioli, house tonkatsu sauce and hot mustard in between pieces of toasted brioche buns.

Call 808-379-1992 or visit hamadageneralstore.com.

Happy hour must-haves

TORO Honolulu (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy.) recently launched a new happy hour menu from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Dishes include crispy potato skewers ($6), smashburger sliders ($6), sashimi of the day ($18) and more.

The wagyu sando ($25) is a customer favorite. It features katsu beef tenderloin between pieces of Japanese white bread served with ebi bisque on the side.

Call 808-583-2492 or visit torohonolulu.com.

A tasty bestseller

The tonkatsu sando ($6) is one of the most popular options at Mana Sandwiches (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.). It comprises pork cutlets that are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside between soft, pillowy bread from BRUG Bakery. The tonkatsu miso cabbage sando ($6.75) is also a popular choice.

The biz even features a vegetarian option in the form of its mushroom katsu sando ($5.50).

You can even opt for the business’s tonkatsu bento ($10.75), which features a grab-and-go bento-style pack of a tonkatsu sando and tamagoyaki sandwich.

Call 808-201-4948 or visit manasandwiches.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).