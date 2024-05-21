Delectable desserts

Swipe or click to see more

If you’re craving sweets, check out these enticing treats:

Choco lea just launched a series of new experiences at its Chocolate House, located directly above its Manoa chocolate store. This space is designated for interactive experiences like hands-on tours, chocolate tastings and talk story times with business owner Erin Kanno Uehara.

Tours are at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, chocolate tastings are at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, and talk story time is at 11 a.m. on Fridays. To learn more, visit chocolea.com/the-chocolate-house.

2909 Lowrey Ave., Honolulu

808-371-2234

Chocolea.com

Instagram: @chocoleahawaii

Via Gelato

This Kaimuki dessert shop just added milkshakes ($11) to its menu. Customers are encouraged to choose from the available flavors to create the perfect combo.

Popular combos include matcha gelato with whipped cream and Oreo cookies, and Coffee and Fierce Chocolate gelato flavors with whipped cream, fudge and Oreo cookies.

Gelato flavors range from birthday cake and salted caramel to vanilla bean and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

1142 12th Ave., Honolulu

808-732-2800

Viagelatohawaii.com

Instagram: @viagelatohawaii

This new French pastry shop is named after a street in Paris and is known for its exquisite French pastries, desserts, coffees and teas. Pastries are made using housemade dough and high-quality ingredients like French T45 flour and Valrhona chocolate.

Popular treats include crookies ($7.75), or croissant-cookies, tiramisu mille feuille ($11.75), double pistachio twice-baked croissants ($8.75), and tiramisu lattes ($6-$6.75).

The dessert bar is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

2113 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 202

Instagram: @vavindessertbar

Kakaako-based 7Gradi Gelato is known for its authentic Italian desserts made with premium ingredients. The biz uses Italian-imported machines to make its gelato. “Seven gradi” means 7 degrees Fahrenheit in Italian, and is the temperature at which the gelato is made.

Keep an eye out for seasonal summer flavors coming soon. Current customer faves include mango, Nutella, pink grapefruit, guava yogurt and crunch coffee.

SALT At Our Kakaako

324 Coral St. Ste. 103, Honolulu

808-773-7009

Instagram: @7gradi.gelato