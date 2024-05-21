Sandwiches served with aloha

Plate lunch spots are aplenty in the Kalihi neighborhood, but business owners Robert and Leah Harris consider it to be the ideal spot for their sandwich truck, Lei Lei’s Bistro.

“It wasn’t a planned spot, but we had a bunch of options and this door opened,” Robert says. “Starting a sandwich food truck was always a passion on our heart, and it just came to fruition here in this spot.”

The most popular sandwich is the Benjam’in ($15 sandwich, $17 meal with chips and a drink), photo-worthy combo of Boar’s Head turkey, bacon, provolone, fresh-roasted garlic aioli, romaine, red onions and tomatoes.

“It’s the best-looking when I cut it and it’s stacked,” Robert says. “I love cutting my sandwiches, turning them and showing them off. This one is my favorite to make.”

A customer fave is the Anchor ($15 sandwich, $17 meal), which is a pork Sloppy Philly with provolone, Cheez Whiz, diced peppers and onions. The sandwich is unique because it’s served on a bubble waffle.

“Initially, we were going to do all our sandwiches on bubble waffles, but they were just too heavy,” Leah says. “They (the bubble waffles) were something we came across on a YouTube video.

“Our avocado tacos ($15) are also really good,” she adds. “The deep-fried avocados come on flour tortillas with cilantro, jalapeños, coleslaw and a homemade, spicy, black truffle drizzle goes over the top.”

Sandwiches feature meats and cheeses from Boar’s Head, while mayos are created using Leah’s secret recipes.

“A sandwich is just a sandwich without the heart and passion (in creating it) … that’s what sets us aside from any sandwich shop,” Robert says. “All of our sandwiches come with our spirit and pride we have in making them.”

If you upgrade to the meal, the biz’s fresh-cut chips are a delectable treat. Chips are also available a la carte ($3 original, $7.50 loaded garlic chips, $11 loaded Philly chips).

Lei Lei’s Bistro is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Follow the biz on Instagram (@leileisbistro) for updates.

“We want to thank the Lord for everything He’s done in our lives,” Robert says. “We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Him.”

Lei Lei’s Bistro

439 Mokauea St., Honolulu

Call: 808-562-6390

Instagram: @leileisbistro

How to order: Via phone or in person

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Apple Pay accepted