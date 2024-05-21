So, we ‘meat’ again

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Brisket, pork belly, kalbi, oh my! There are so many tasty options to choose from when feasting on Korean barbecue or Japanese yakiniku. Here are a few restaurants to gather with family and friends around the grill. They’re sure to have everyone’s mouths watering:

Choi’s Garden

Choi’s Garden’s (1303 Rycroft St.) mission is to deliver traditional culinary flavors and an authentic Korean dining experience to its customers in Hawaii.

Its MBR BBQ includes marinated short ribs with garlic — one of its most popular choices — prime sirloin, prime sirloin bulgogi, wagyu brisket, rib finger, beef pork belly, pork jowl and more. Or, order a beef combo, which comes with prime sirloin, wagyu brisket, and rib finger or outside skirt. Meanwhile, the pork combo boasts pork belly, collar butt and pork jowl.

The eatery also provides tons of free and refillable banchan. Be sure to also visit during its happy hour from 8:30 p.m. to closing.

Call 808-596-9585 or follow the biz on Instagram (@choisgardenhi).

Gen Korean BBQ

Gen Korean BBQ (various locations) features boundless menu items, including freshly prepared meats, seafood and vegetables. And to accompany meals, patrons will take delight in its refreshing and traditional Korean banchan.

Beef options include exclusive premium items such as rib-eye, wagyu, marinated long bone short rib steak and marbling center cut of marinated short rib. There is also beef bulgogi, Hawaiian steak, Gen’s signature yangyum galbi and more.

Pork choices consist of al pastor, Korean-style pork riblets, spicy pork bulgogi, pork belly, teriyaki pork chop and more. The restaurant also offers chicken options, including marinated spicy Korean barbecue chicken, garlic chicken and its exclusive premium pollo asado.

Gen boasts myriad appetizers as well, including kimchi fried rice, calamari rings and deep fried mandoo.

Visit genkoreanbbq.com.

IO Waikiki Korean Barbeque Restaurant

IO Waikiki Korean Barbeque Restaurant (2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 112) recently opened in Waikiki Shopping Plaza. The all-you-can-eat restaurant boasts lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) and dinner (3-10 p.m.) options with more than 25 different premium choices of meat. It also serves many other traditional Korean dishes from soups and appetizers to noodles.

Lunch options include beef brisket, seasoned beef, pork belly, pork bulgogi, spicy pork, pork butt steak, barbecue chicken and more. Customers can also enjoy these items on IO’s dinner menu, along with chuck flap tail, seasoned short rib, chuck roll steak, pork jowl and more. The pork belly, beef blade, beef tongue and chuck flap tail are highly recommended.

Patrons can also order Korean soups, cheese corn and IO’s popular steamed egg to their orders.

Call 808-200-2466 or follow on Instagram

(@iowaikiki.kbbq).

Katsuriki BBQ House

Looking for an all-you-can-eat yakiniku? Look no further than Katsuriki BBQ House (1339 N. School St., second floor).

It has a lunch and dinner menu featuring items such as marinated beef strips, beef belly, kalbi, pork belly, pork loin, pork shoulder, pork jowl strips and more. Customers are encouraged to start with the assorted meat platter first to try a variety of dishes and then order their favorites. Popular choices include kalbi, pork belly and spicy pork.

The AYCE menu also includes rice, salad with Korean dressing and shave ice dessert. It also comes with complimentary sides, including wombok kimchi, seasoned choy sum, seasoned radish, spicy takuan, spicy ocean salad and seasoned garlic stems.

Call 808-600-5777 or follow the biz on Instagram (@katsuriki_bbq_house).

Million Restaurant

Million Restaurant (871 Kapiolani Blvd.) is known for its barbecue grilling sets and high-quality meats.

Choose from bestselling options like Million Set 2 with beef outside skirt, wagyu brisket, beef tongue and pork belly, or Million Set 4, which includes premium ribs and wagyu brisket.

Other Korean barbecue available is its premium kalbi, shoyu-marinated short ribs, shrimp, marinated chicken, mountain tripe, beef intestines and pork jowl. House specials include its wagyu kurobuta pork and wagyu brisket.

It also features a huge all-day menu with popular dishes like soondubu jjigae, bulgogi dolsot bibimbap, fish jun, meat jun, kalbi and more. Side orders include japchae, tteokbokki (rice cake with spicy sauce), fried mandoo and more.

Call 808-200-4385 or follow @millionrestaurantkapiolani on Instagram.

Yakiniku Tawashi

Located in the Ala Moana neighborhood, Yakiniku Tawashi (747 Amana St. Ste. C102) offers customers an exceptional experience with its premium Omaha, kobe and washugyu beef.

Its premium cuts comprise tender meats, vibrant marinades and are complemented by exquisite sides. Find items such as beef intestine, rib finger, bone-in kalbi and chuck eye roll. Or, get the combination platter, which includes outside skirt, bone-in kalbi, rib finger, chuck eye roll and short rib. Pro tip: Order the meats with diced onions — it’s a game changer.

The menu also features kimchi, namul, soups, bibimbap, yukhoe, stewed beef tendons and more.

For a limited time, Tawashi is offering an all-day happy hour promotion on select items, which includes 15% off select meat and drinks and 20% off select sides.

Visit yakinikutawashi.com or call 808-751-1003.

Korea Garden

Enjoy authentic and traditional Korean barbecue and cuisine at Korea Garden (1683 Kalakaua Ave.). Located at the former Home Bar & Grill, the restaurant has been transformed into a yakiniku heaven.

Korea Garden’s new signature item is its premium prime boneless kalbi, which has a smooth velvety texture and is delicate but rich in taste. Customers can also order the chef’s specialty kalbi — prime beef with chef’s sauce, garlic, green onion and olive oil — or marinated kalbi. The latter is the restaurant’s prime beef short ribs that are marinated 48 hours in its homemade marinade. There is also outside skirt steak, rib-eye and beef tongue available. The combo is perfect for those who can’t make up their mind on which meat to get, as it includes rib-eye, brisket, beef tongue and boneless kalbi.

To accompany the juicy meats, customers may order noodles, healthy stone pot rice, fried egg and tofu (cold or hot).

Call 808-949-9909 or follow the biz on Instagram (@koreagardenhawaii).