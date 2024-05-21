Tofu is the star of this side

Swipe or click to see more

Similar to Korean japchae or Thai woon sen, this dish uses mung bean thread, aka long rice or glass noodles.

If not for the noodles, you might see this as a version of chop suey, normally made with wheat-based noodles. Replacing animal proteins with crispy tofu also sets this dish apart.

Feel free to use any vegetables in your crisper drawer. Strive to use at least three vegetables; carrots or bell peppers are especially good for adding color.

Make this when you have time for the prep needed. The tofu must be frozen at least two hours, pressed to release its water, then pan-fried or baked until crisp. Cut into cubes, the tofu turns into chewy croutons to top your noodle-veggie mix.

Crispy Tofu with Noodles

Ingredients:

• 3 ounces mung bean thread (Nice or K&J brands hold their structure best)

• 1-2 cups water

• 1/3 cup vegetable or other neutral oil, divided

• 2-3 cloves garlic, sliced

• 2 fresh shiitake mushrooms, sliced 1/4-inch thick, then cut in half

• 4 dried shiitake mushrooms, hydrated, then sliced 1/4- inch thick and cut in half (reserve soaking water)

• 1/2 cup wood ear fungus, hydrated, sliced and roughly chopped

• 1/2 cup sliced onions (1/4-inch thick)

• 1 cup sliced fresh green beans (cut at an angle 1/4-inch thick)

• 1 cup shredded carrots

• 2 cups sliced cabbage, any green or Asian variety (1/2-inch thick)

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Ingredients for fried tofu:

• 1 (12-16-ounce) block firm tofu, cut into

8 slabs

• 2 tablespoons vegetable or other neutral oil

Ingredients for sauce:

• 2/3 cup soy sauce

• 1/3 cup soaking water from dried mushrooms

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

Directions:

Freeze tofu slabs on a plate for at least 2 hours (previously frozen tofu can also be used).

Lightly press frozen slabs with hands to release water. Place on a clean kitchen towel to absorb more water. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a skillet on medium-high; add tofu without crowding pan. Flip when golden brown on one side, about 4-5 minutes. When both sides are golden, remove from pan and cut into 1/2-inch cubes. (For a crisper texture, tofu may be baked in a 425-degree oven. Place a baking pan in the oven as it preheats, then drizzle the pan with oil. Place the tofu slabs on the pan and bake 15 minutes; flip. After 20 minutes, cut into cubes.)

Combine sauce ingredients; set aside.

Meanwhile, soak mung bean thread in water until pliable, at least 10 minutes. Cut noodles in half or thirds.

In a pan or wok over medium heat, saute garlic in 1 tablespoon of oil until fragrant. Add mushrooms and fungus; cook until the amount is reduced, 5 to 7 minutes. Set aside.

Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan and increase heat to stir-fry onions, beans, carrots and cabbage until slightly limp; 3 to 4 minutes. Salt lightly.

Return mushrooms to the pan; mix well. Push to side of the pan. Add remaining oil; heat 1 to 2 minutes. Add bean thread; cook 2 to 4 minutes, stirring.

Mix veggies with bean thread. Cook 2 minutes.

Add half of the sauce; mix well. Taste; add more sauce, salt and pepper if needed. Transfer to serving dish. Top with the tofu croutons.

Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 16 ounces tofu servings and including 1/2 sauce and no additional sauce to taste): 310 calories, 21 g fat, 2 g saturated fat,

0 mg cholesterol, 770 mg sodium, 21 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 10 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.