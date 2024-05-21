Commemorative events planned across Oahu for Memorial Day
STAR-ADVERTISER
Nate Serota, spokesperson for the City and County of Honolulu, holds a proper-size lei Monday to be placed on the graves for Memorial Day.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 20
The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ala Moana Beach. Temple staff and volunteers prepare lanterns for the event. Sandi Mactagone and Christine Cao work on a lantern together.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi arrived Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for a news conference about Memorial Day events. More information is available at bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay.