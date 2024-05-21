Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Commemorative events planned across Oahu for Memorial Day

Kacie Yamamoto

By Kacie Yamamoto

Today Updated 12:30 a.m.

Editors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER Nate Serota, spokesperson for the City and County of Honolulu, holds a proper-size lei Monday to be placed on the graves for Memorial Day.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Nate Serota, spokesperson for the City and County of Honolulu, holds a proper-size lei Monday to be placed on the graves for Memorial Day.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 20 The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ala Moana Beach. Temple staff and volunteers prepare lanterns for the event. Sandi Mactagone and Christine Cao work on a lantern together.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 20

The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ala Moana Beach. Temple staff and volunteers prepare lanterns for the event. Sandi Mactagone and Christine Cao work on a lantern together.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi arrived Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for a news conference about Memorial Day events. More information is available at <a href="http://bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay" target="_blank">bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay</a>.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Mayor Rick Blangiardi arrived Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for a news conference about Memorial Day events. More information is available at bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay.

STAR-ADVERTISER Nate Serota, spokesperson for the City and County of Honolulu, holds a proper-size lei Monday to be placed on the graves for Memorial Day.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / APRIL 20 The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Ala Moana Beach. Temple staff and volunteers prepare lanterns for the event. Sandi Mactagone and Christine Cao work on a lantern together.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi arrived Monday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for a news conference about Memorial Day events. More information is available at <a href="http://bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay" target="_blank">bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay</a>.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY