Invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle taking a toll on Oahu palm trees
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
An adult invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle is all black and can grow up to 2-1/2 inches in length, with a horn.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
A palm, above, with holes shows signs of an infestation.
COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
A coconut rhinoceros beetle adult, above, and larva. The larvae of the beetles like to burrow in mulch, compost, rich soil, stumps and dead trees.