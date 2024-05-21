On the Move: Jonathan- James T. Eno

Pacific Permanente Group, a Maui-based medical group, has added orthopedic surgeon Jonathan-James T. “J.J.” Eno, M.D., to its team. Eno joins the orthopedic surgical serv­ice based at Maui Memorial Medical Center and the Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic. He received his bachelor’s and medical degrees from Brown University in Rhode Island. He then completed an internship and residency at Stanford University in California. He was also a clinical fellow at the prestigious Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and an assistant team physician for the New York Mets. Eno previously worked as an orthopedic surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco and was team physician for the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, he comes to Pacific Permanente Group from private practice on Maui.

