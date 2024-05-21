Punahou’s Alexa Sakai wins Jennie K.

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Punahou’s Alexa Sakai, 14, shot a 5-under-par 139 to capture the 73rd Jennie K. Invitational Golf tournament at the Mid-Pacific Country Club on Sunday.

Sakai drained four straight birdies on holes 10 to 13 in the final round of the event that featured 108 players competing in six flights. The invitational was supposed to be held Friday through Sunday, but the first round on Friday was canceled due to weather conditions.

Takai’s older sisters Madison and Victoria also played in the championship round.

UH Wahine sailors in 15th after first day

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine sailing team finished 15th after the first day of competition at the 2024 Inter-collegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship in the Western Semifinals in Boston.

The entire competition includes 36 schools, divided into two 18-team fleets. They compete in designated Eastern and Western semifinal pools. UH will have to make the top nine to advance to the finals.

The Wahine have 327 total points, 120 points out from the current occupier of ninth place (Tulane).

Yale holds the top position with a total of 98 points, followed by Boston College with 119 points.