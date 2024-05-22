Letter: No collateral damage in war, all life is precious

A recent letter argued against using the word “genocide” in describing what the Israelis are doing to Palestinians (“Genocide is a misnomer when talking about Gaza,” Star-Advertiser, April 19). Technically, the author is perhaps correct, but then goes on to describe these deaths as collateral damage or unfortunate victims of war. I find both terms morally objectionable in that they dehumanize the Palestinians. They both to some degree justify these deaths with a lukewarm, “We are sorry, but that is the way it goes in war.”

In another editorial, it is stated that the Palestinians never had a nation and that the Jewish community owns the land since it was given to them by God. As a Christian, I object to this reading of history. I believe in a God of mercy and compassion that welcomes the foreigner and immigrant. I am sure that my Jewish brothers and sisters know and believe that is a vital part of their religious DNA.

Roman Leverenz

Salt Lake

