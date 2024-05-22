Letter: Pro-Palestinian student protesters boggle mind

I wonder: What does former president Barack Obama have to say about his alma maters, Columbia University and Harvard University? The pro-Palestinian student protesters boggle my mind. I think Obama has secluded himself because this has become a hot mess that he’d rather not have tarnish his legacy.

As for the current president, Biden has his staff give statements that he is strongly against antisemitism. Based on his track record of taking stern action when you cross his line in the sand (remember he told Iran, “Don’t” attack Israel), I think the students “don’t” have much to be concerned about. He even wants to pay for their education — with your tax dollars and mine.

Stefan Wenska

Kailua

