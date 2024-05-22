Letter: Shocking illustration of unnecessary water use

Early in the morning, my girlfriend and I were listening to the rain when we heard what we hear every morning — the automatic sprinklers. I just had to laugh. Over 3 inches of rain in two days and the sprinklers were on to add even more water.

Then, driving to work in the pouring rain, we noticed that there were dozens of automatic sprinklers adding still more water to the green belts along Fort Weaver Road.

“And in a few months, they’ll be issuing a drought warning,” I said. For evidently the people in charge of installing these sprinkler systems haven’t quite figured out — or don’t care to know — what the “rain delay” feature does or didn’t want to spend the extra $10 to buy a rain sensor.

Water is life. Hawaii needs to stop talking about conserving it and start using the technology readily available to reduce unnecessary use.

Bret Hill

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter