Off the news: Beetles likely here to stay, remain vigilant

Coconut rhinoceros beetles (CRBs) are now weakening and killing palms throughout the North Shore, after being “contained” to Central and West Oahu in recent years. The destructive beetles, which bore into the crowns of palms, have even damaged endangered, native palms at Waimea Valley.

Experts now believe it’s too late to eradicate the beetles from Oahu, but treatments for localized infestations are available. Palm, banana and hala tree owners should check their own trees, and carefully inspect mulch and green waste for beetle larvae before spreading or moving it, as this is a primary means of introducing infestations. Get more info at crbhawaii.org.