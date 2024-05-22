Off the news: Hackers targeting critical infrastructure

Water utilities across the country are being alerted to a worrying increase in cyberattacks designed to disrupt drinking and wastewater facilities. In a warning, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies hackers affiliated with Iran and China, the latter of which is honing proficiencies to cripple U.S. power and water utilities, communication networks and transportation systems.

This after a Hawaii water utility and government and private assets were targeted in an attack by China’s People’s Liberation Army operators in 2023. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said it has not been targeted and is following precautionary measures supplied by the EPA and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, as it should.