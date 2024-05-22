Kokua Line: Is it OK to reuse graduation lei for Memorial Day?

Question: Regarding donating lei for Memorial Day ceremonies (808ne.ws/514kline), is it OK to give graduation lei if the flowers are still fresh? If yes, is there a place to drop them off Saturday? Our son’s graduation ceremony is Friday evening, too late to drop off that day at the fire station.

Answer: Yes. Fresh floral or ti leaf lei from graduation celebrations are welcome, and can be dropped off at any of Oahu’s lei-sewing events or drop-off sites that are open at the time families are ready to donate, according to the city’s website, which says this is “a great way to give your lei a second life, while showing your appreciation for our fallen service members.” Lei should be 20 to 22 inches untied, and should be tied before being dropped off, according to the website, bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay.

You are correct that most drop-off sites, including fire stations, will accept lei Friday, but there is at least one location that will accept lei on both Friday and Saturday: the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, at 2177 Puowaina Drive. Lei can be dropped off there from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, the website says. Find the full list of drop-off sites and lei-­making events on the website or in the May 14 Kokua Line column. Fresh plumeria are preferred; no artificial flowers.

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation is coordinating the annual effort to ensure that every military service member’s grave at Punchbowl is adorned with a fresh lei for Memorial Day, which honors U.S. war dead, as well as to help provide thousands more fresh lei for graves at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. There are 38,000 grave sites to adorn at Punchbowl and 15,000 in Kaneohe, according to the website.

Memorial Day ceremonies at both locations are open to the public. The Punchbowl ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday; see the website for details on transportation and parking. The ceremony at the Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery at 45-349 Kameha­meha Highway in Kaneohe will begin at 1 p.m.

Q: Will the garbage get picked up on Memorial Day?

A: Yes, if you live on a city collection route and Monday is a regular pickup day for your household. Christmas and New Year’s are the only days that Oahu’s public opala crews take off.

Mahalo

On Sunday, while shopping at Costco Hawaii Kai, I was struck by the kindness shown me not once, not twice, not even three times, but four times by complete strangers! While holding on to my shopping cart and contemplating the easiest way to get a case of toilet tissue onto the bottom rack without the cart rolling away, a Costco employee interrupted what she was doing and came over promptly, setting the case onto the bottom rack as I expressed my thanks for her help. The next incident was when I wanted to put two large bags of charcoal, weighing a total of 36 pounds, onto the keiki seat part of the cart. A local woman came over and offered help; her husband immediately joined her to offer his help, easily lifting the bags onto the cart. They genuinely seemed pleased that they were able to help, as I thanked them. Then, it was a two-pack of oil; another lady approached, lifted the two bottles, deposited them into the cart bed and left with a warm, sweet smile on her face as I gratefully thanked her. Last, a Costco employee picking up shopping carts came to my rescue to get these heavy purchases into my car trunk, not leaving until even the lighter purchases were stored. Here is proof positive that “lucky we live Hawaii” and that the aloha spirit is alive and well! Thank you to these “angels” who stepped up to offer their unsolicited help. I hope you recognize yourselves and receive many blessings for your kind, thoughtful and unselfish acts. — Sherry C.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.