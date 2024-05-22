Prosecutors seek to detain alleged Australian fraudster

The U.S. Department of Justice wants to detain an Australian man without bail before trial after he allegedly falsified a visa application using a fake Bishop Street securities business and another person’s identity.

Glen Taylor offered investors a stake in his fund for a minimum of $100,000 and is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield for a detention hearing today.

He was charged by criminal complaint May 15 with visa fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly lying on his visa applications and incorporating a business that doesn’t exist.

Taylor was arrested Friday and is being held at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu. Taylor’s attorney, Gary G. Singh, declined comment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Nakamura is prosecuting the case.

Taylor was issued a B-1/ B-2 visa on Dec. 7, 2021, which allowed him to travel to the U.S. for either business or tourism purposes for up to six months. Taylor later applied for an E-2 visa that allowed him to stay in the U.S. for two years.

On Dec. 28, 2022, the Homeland Security Investigations Financial Group was contacted by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, which was investigating Taylor and his firm, Wise Horse Capital, for alleged securities violations.

Wise Horse Capital is a foreign limited-liability company. Its focus was allegedly a “Global Fixed Income Fund that offers securitized investment, fixed returns, and monthly cash distributions,” according to a description the company published online, that was allegedly capitalized with debt in the amount of $7 million in 2022.

“During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Taylor had made false statements in his B-2 visa application and had applied and been approved for an E-2 visa2 that contained false statements and fraudulent documents,” according to the complaint.

An E-2 visa is used by non-U.S. citizen visitors with status as “Treaty Investor” approved to make “substantial” investments in the U.S. economy.

Taylor described himself in his investment material as a 30-year veteran of the real estate development and investment game who amassed a portfolio worth $3.3 billion.

According to a March 28 petition for a temporary restraining order granted by a judge, Taylor was accused of harassing and threatening a pair of men in Waikiki.

“In summary, Glen blames us for losing $500 million, and about to ruin another company, and have ruined one of his companies, Wisehorse Capital, a ponzi scheme,” wrote the petitioners. “This coupled with threats dating back to 2022, and continued escalation, as well as threats of physical and bodily harm have increased recently, by Glen and Glen’s people.”

Earlier in March, Taylor was sued in state court for more than $7,000 in back rent.

In determining whether a person is eligible for an E-2 visa, the government seeks evidence that establishes the applicant’s currently maintained status and nationality and includes details about how the applicant will develop and direct the operations of a U.S. enterprise in which they have invested, or are in the process of investing, a substantial amount of capital and exactly how much money that is.

If granted, an applicant may stay in the U.S. for two years to complete the work.

HSI agents secured records from the Australian Federal Police that showed Taylor had been arrested for domestic violence, criminal property damage, driving without a license and other offenses.

Taylor allegedly answered “no” to the section in response to the question “Have you ever been arrested or convicted for any offense or crime, even though subject of a pardon, amnesty, or other similar action?” and signed the form.

Taylor’s “misrepresentation regarding his criminal history” on immigration forms and during his in-­person interview in Prague would have made him ineligible, according to federal court records.

Taylor entered the U.S. through Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2021, with his wife and four minor children. The family then moved on to Hawaii.

On June 13, 2022, Taylor applied for the E-2 visa. He had incorporated Wise Horse Capital on April 1, 2023, and an alleged food truck business, “Sundays LLC,” on July 6, 2022.

Taylor listed three addresses for Wise Horse Capital, but HSI agents could verify only a lease agreement at one address that was not renewed after July 2022. One of the addresses Taylor gave investigators was occupied by another business, and the other didn’t exist, according to the complaint.

Taylor wrote on his application that he invested $33,000 in the business, but agents could find no evidence of that.

On Aug. 11, 2022, Taylor’s representative working on his E-2 visa application resigned.

Taylor then allegedly used a previous business partner’s name to fabricate a lease, two letters and other business documents that allowed him to gain an E-2 visa.

HSI agents showed the letters and documents to the person who allegedly sent them, “person 1,” as referred to in court documents. “Person 1” told agents he had never seen the documents or signed the letters and never authorized Wise Horse Capital to lease anything.