West Loch disaster 80 years ago prompted military reforms
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of the West Loch disaster was held Tuesday. Above, sailors from several units on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam attended the ceremony. Holding the wreath, which was to be set afloat, was Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Elijah Reid with Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Maxwell Beers, Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Dugan and others following behind.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Attendees held a salute, above, while taps played marking Tuesday’s 80th anniversary of the West Loch disaster involving an explosion that killed 163 men and injured 400. Sailors from several units on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam attended the ceremony.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The rusted debris of LST-353 remains in the Waipio Peninsula.