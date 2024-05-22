Beavers heads 2024 Officials Hall of Fame

Jim B. Beavers, whose football officiating career in Hawaii began more than 50 years ago, heads a list of five inductees into the Hawaii Sports Officials Hall of Fame, the group announced Monday.

Joining Beavers will be Aaron Chaney (water polo), Abe Pacheco (boxing), Kenichi Shimogawa (football) and Thomas Yoshida (basketball). The Class of 2024 will be honored on Sept. 1 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

Beavers began his career in 1956 in Oklahoma before moving to Hawaii in 1960. In 1972 he became a member of the OIA Football Officials, officiating six Prep Bowls and the 2000 HHSAA championship game. He later was the OIA football commissioner in 1999 and became the association’s leader in training, mentoring and rules review.

Chaney worked 20 NCAA men’s and 10 women’s championships as well as the 2004 (Athens) and 2008 (Beijing) Olympics. He’s already a member of the University of Hawaii Swimming Hall of Fame and was inducted into the 2023 USA Water Polo Hall of Fame as a coach and referee.

Pacheco’s career began in the 1970s and he refereed fights in the North American Boxing Federation, U.S. Boxing Association, the World Boxing Council and the International Boxing Federation. He worked more than 30 world champion fights.

Shimogawa was a founding member of the Kauai Pop Warner football program in 1963 and later became its commissioner for more than 40 years. Known as “Stupe,” the late Shimogawa was honored as the Hawaii Official of the Year for 1997 by the National Federation of Interscholastic Officials Association. He also was recognized by the Hawaii State Legislature in 2011 and 2015.

Yoshida began his career at 19 under Fuzzy Richards. In 41 high school seasons he worked 13 state championship games and 31 OIA championships. He also ascended to the college level, where he worked 20 years in Division I and 26 years in Division II and NAIA. He continues to run rules clinics in Hawaii.