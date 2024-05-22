Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, track and field

BASEBALL

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Washington: Was named to the Pac-12’s first team as a sophomore on Tuesday, his first such honor. The second baseman is 11th in the conference in hitting at .333 and is fourth in the conference with 10 home runs against Pac-12 opponents. Arquette was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Washington’s 12-0 loss to open the Pac-12 Tournament on Tuesday.

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Was named second team All-Southeasten Conference at shortstop along with his double-play partner Peyton Stovall. Aloy closed his regular season with home runs in back-to-back games against Texas A&M, giving him 13 this season. Nolan Souza (Punahou) was on the SEC’s All-Defensive team but only got one at-bat over the weekend.

>> Kennedy Hara (Mid-Pacific), Colorado Mesa: Had three hits with a home run in a loss to West Texas A&M in the NCAA Division II regionals, his first three-hit game since February. The sophomore went hitless with a walk in a loss to Angelo State the next day and finished with a .350 batting average to drop his career mark to .356 in 56 contests.

>> Jacob Hinderleider (‘Iolani), Clemson: Got on base six times in a series sweep of Boston College, collecting three hits. His performance helped the Tigers clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division title in the graduate senior’s first year at the school. Clemson will get a No. 2 seed in this weekend’s ACC Tournament.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo (Kailua), Pittsburg State: Closed his career with All-Central Region honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America, earning the first-team nod at third base. He led his team with a .399 batting average with 55 runs scored and 59 RBI. He struck out in his final at-bat to prevent him from hitting .400 and was in the on-deck circle when his season ended.

>> Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), California: Was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, one of 68 players up for college baseball’s version of the Heisman Trophy. Lomavita, who is one of only five catchers on the list, is hitting .312 this year with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs and has made only five errors and nabbed 10 of 30 baserunners. He was named to the Pac-12’s first team for the second time on Tuesday. Lomavita went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and a walk in California’s 12-0 win over Washington in the first game of the Pac-12 tournament on Tuesday.

>> Matthew Nishimura (Punahou), Pomona-Pitzer: Had a hit and a walk and scored two runs to help the Sagehens beat Willamette 11-5 and advance to a super regional for the first time. The senior is hitting .196 this season but still made 37 starts behind the plate.

>> Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Kansas: Was named to the Big 12 second team for the second straight year as a sophomore. Shojinaga led the Jayhawks in doubles with 18 and was the second toughest player in the conference to strike out with a K every 10.8 at-bats. Shojinaga was hitless in three at-bats but drew a walk in a 2-1 win for Kansas over Kansas State to open the Pac-12 Tournament on Tuesday.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Pono Yanagi (Kamehameha), Washington State: Shot twin 65s after a first-round 77 to finish in fifth place at the National Golf Invitational at Maricopa, Ariz., to help the Cougars win their first postseason tournament. The senior started his day with four straight birdies and shot 5 under on the front.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Raya Nakao (Punahou), Oregon State: Finished the NCAA Division I National Championship in a team-high 50th place with a 5-over-par 221 (76-71-74). The freshman broke Ellie Slama’s freshman single season scoring record and set the program’s mark for scoring average in a season.

SOFTBALL

>> Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Was named to the second team of the Midwest Region by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after leading the Cougars in batting average (.424), runs scored (48) stolen bases (12) and assists (101). She was on the third team last year.

>> Gigi Araki (Leilehua), UC Riverside: Was placed on the Big West Conference’s second team following her senior season, leading the conference in doubles with an OPS of 1.110. The first baseman played 169 games in her four years, tallying 108 hits, 18 home runs — sixth in program history — and 80 RBIs.

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Was named West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and to the conference’s second team. The freshman started 52 games at second base and had nine errors and turned 11 double plays. Hitting second in the order, she carried a .302 batting average with 31 stolen bases in 36 attempts.

>> Bulla McCabe (Castle), Husson: Hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over Rensselaer Polytechnic in an NCAA Division III regional, her second RBI of the game. The junior made the all-tournament team, but the Eagles failed to advance.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Came up big in the NCAA regionals, blasting an unlikely grand slam against Mississippi State in the Stanford Regional, just her fourth home run of the season, and raised her RBI total to 15. She added a hit in the team’s final loss to Stanford but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. She finishes her sophomore season with a .293 batting average in 39 games and didn’t make an error at second base in more than a month.

>> Marissa Nishihara (Mid-Pacific), Saint Mary’s: Had a hit in each of her team’s regional losses, scoring a run in the opener against Stanford. The senior finishes with a .286 average with more hits (17) than strikeouts (15) and had 99 hits in her career.

>> Alexa Okada (Punahou), Grinnell: The All-Midwest Conference utility player drove in four runs on three hits against Lake Forest to put her team into an NCAA Division II regional, but she went 0-for-4 and the Pioneers lost both games once they got there. The senior hit .299 this year and has started 135 of her 137 career contests.

>> Shonti Passi (Punahou), Utah: Had two hits in her team’s lone victory in the NCAA regionals, a 1-0 win over Morgan State. The freshman was 0-for-6 in the two losses and finishes the year with a .256 average in 53 games. Fellow freshman Siani Sakai (Waimea) appeared as a pinch runner and was caught stealing but held down right field for two innings. She was 5-for-9 on stolen bases this year but was hitless in her four at-bats.

>> Kanilehua Pitoy (Roosevelt), Western Washington: Had four hits in three games of the NCAA Division II Super Regional with a three-run home run in the seventh inning of the clincher, a 7-6 victory over Cal State Dominguez Hills. She opened the NCAA Tournament with a hit and a walk in a 7-1 victory over Auburn-Montgomery on Tuesday. Kaiana Kong (Campbell) pitched six innings in relief and gave up only one earned run to improve to 15-1 this season with an ERA of 1.23. The freshman entered the NCAA Tournament opener with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh but closed the door.

>> Tiani Wayton (Punahou), Linfield: Drove in three runs and stole a base in a 17-7 win over Redlands and added another hit the next day to earn the Wildcats a spot in an NCAA Division III Super Regional for the second straight year. Jenna Wong (Mid-Pacific) got into a game for the second time this season and scored a run as a courtesy runner.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Shane Kawakami-Williams (Hawaii Baptist), Occidental: Ran a personal-best 10.58 seconds in the 100 meters at the Redlands Final Qualifier, taking seventh place. He also finished ninth in the 200 with a personal-best 21.65 clocking and helped the 4×100 team to second place.