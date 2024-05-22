3-time state champs top Hall of Honor

Three-peat state champions and record holders lead the class of 2024 inductees to the Enterprise/HHSAA Hall of Honor.

The 12 inductees include wrestler Maia Esera, who compiled a 50-0 record while bringing three individual state titles to Kahuku. She accomplished her feats through ups and downs, including a torn labrum suffered during her senior season. Esera is the daughter of former UH football player Tala Esera.

Payton Jim On became a three-time state tennis champion this spring despite dealing with knee tendinitis as a senior. Jim On is part of a select group of three-time boys tennis champions, all from Punahou. Bill Bartlett won titles in 1975-77 and Kawika Lam did it in 2013-15. There was no state tournament Jim On’s freshman year due to the pandemic.

Kalani runner Yuta Cole set an HHSAA record with a time of 3 minutes, 55.19 seconds in the 1,500-meter run. He eclipsed the mark held by Punahou’s Jac Hebert (4:01.23, 2014) by more than six seconds. Cole also won the 3,000 (8:59.17).

Cole, who has asthma, won the state cross country title in November on the same weekend as the Waipio wildfire.

>> Belise Swartwood, Mililani swimming: The swimming violinist amassed three gold, two silver and one bronze medal during her career. That included first place in the 200-yard intermediate and 500 freestyle as a senior.

>> Adrianna Arquette, Kamehameha volleyball: The three-time Star-Advertiser All-State Fab 15 selection made a big transition from middle to outside hitter, sparking the Warriors to the state championship.

>> Carly Cormack, Punahou soccer: Cormack’s busy schedule includes life on the road with the U.S. junior women’s national team. She is a two-time All-State Player of the Year, helping Punahou win the past two state championships.

>> Lulu Uluave, Punahou volleyball, track and field: The powerful swing of Uluave made her a dual threat as an outside hitter, though her natural position is libero. Uluave is a two-time All-State Fab 15 selection. She will play at Utah next season.

>> Logan Lau, Mid-Pacific/Pac-Five judo, wrestling: Lau was a three-time state judo champion. He won the 114 weight class as a sophomore, then took gold in the 121 in ’23 and ’24. He won the gold in wrestling at 120 pounds as a senior.

>> Jeremiah White, Kaimuki football, basketball: The 6-foot, 175-pound playmaker was a two-way player at wide receiver and safety. White was voted to the Star-Advertiser All-State team as a utility player. On the hardwood, he averaged 18 points per game as Kaimuki won the OIA Division II title. White will play football at Hawaii this fall.

>> Brooke Samura, Hawaii Prep basketball and volleyball: An All-BIIF D-II Player of the Year in volleyball, she was a two-time All-State Fab 15 basketball selection and averaged 27 points per game for Ka Makani. Her senior season included 33 points against powerhouse Konawaena, 31 against Waiakea and 35 against Kamehameha-Hawaii. Her career-high output was 44 points against Parker.

>> Maela Honma, Kamehameha-Hawaii volleyball, basketball: The versatile Honma was a two-time All-State Fab 15 selection in volleyball. She was also All-BIIF first team (D-II) in basketball, using her scoring and rebounding will and skill to lead the Warriors to their first unbeaten season in girls hoops.

>> Diesel Del Rosario, Lanai wrestling: Del Rosario became the first-ever wrestling state champion from Lanai. After placing third as a junior, he entered the 2024 state tourney seeded first in the 120 weight class, then beat Quincy Corpuz (Moanalua), Jona Dudoit (Molokai) and Evan Kusumoto (Kamehameha) to capture the crown.

The Hall of Honor banquet will be held in June at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel’s Ainahau Showroom.