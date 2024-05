Hawaii took a bold step in 2018 when it adopted the target of achieving net- negative carbon emissions by 2045. In the Legislature’s words, “Hawaii became the first state in the nation to send a clear message to the world that our citizens are determined to secure their energy future and climate health.” But what has happened since 2018?

For one thing, the Legislature has commissioned several studies aimed at identifying cost- effective and equitable ways to achieve the goal. The most recent is “Hawai‘i Pathways to Decarbonization,” released by the Hawaii State Energy Office in December. Another is “Carbon Pricing Assessment for Hawaii: Economic and Greenhouse Gas Impacts,” commissioned in 2019 to better understand the implications of a carbon fee and dividend policy, or carbon cash-back.

Based on these and other studies, a number of state agencies and commissions, including the Hawaii State Energy Office, the Hawaii Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission, and Hawaii’s 2020-2022 Tax Review Commission, have recommended specific laws and policies that would help us achieve our decarbonization goal.

In 2021, the Legislature declared a climate emergency, requesting “statewide collaboration toward an immediate just transition and emergency mobilization effort to restore a safe climate.” And of course, the Maui wildfires — fueled in part by climate change — not to mention more subtle changes like soaring property insurance costs, brought home that the emergency is real and immediate.

So, we have a goal, some studies, some recommendations and an emergency, all firmly pointing down the same path. What now?

It’s time for action.

To be sure, the state has taken some meaningful action, including implementation of the Renewable Portfolio Standard, which is expected to substantially reduce emissions in the electricity sector. Despite this, the Energy Office’s 2023 decarbonization report makes it clear that the path to decarbonization is steep and action is urgently needed on many fronts, including in emission- stubborn sectors like transportation.

Most of these actions require new laws. This year, lawmakers introduced several bills that would have moved the state along the path of decarbonization. Most of the bills, however, are now dead, and the few remaining, if enacted, would bring only minor reductions in carbon emissions.

One of the bills that died — the carbon cash-back bill — would have implemented a key recommendation of the decarbonization report. This program would impose a fee on imported fossil fuel products and return most of the revenues to residents, putting most families — especially lower-income families — financially ahead. In the Senate, Senate Bill 2525 died in its first committee hearing. In the House, House Bill 2178 wasn’t even heard. No amendments were offered, and no alternatives were put forward. In the face of emissions falling far too slowly to meet decarbonization targets, it is time to act.

The opportunity for substantive legislative action in 2024 appears to be gone, but we should insist that our lawmakers start preparing now for meaningful action in 2025 — that is, passing laws like carbon cash-back. We also need to hold our lawmakers accountable: Write to them in support of bills, submit direct testimony in favor of bills when they are up for hearing and vote for candidates that will take action.

Six years ago, the Legislature envisioned a path to decarbonization and energy independence. Since then, the Energy Office and other state agencies and commissions have charted a path that would get us there in a cost- effective and socially just way. Climate change is bearing down upon us, so we must act quickly. We have begun to move forward, but we need to speed up the pace of change to avoid further climate disasters.

Ruth Robison is a retired international student adviser at the University of Hawaii-Hilo; Reid Townsend is a climate and sustainability advocate.