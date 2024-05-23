Letter: Housing bill fails to note population density issue

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu has been fighting monster homes for years, yet Senate Bill 3202 will aggravate current circumstances.

The purpose of the bill is to reduce housing cost, but as detailed in an article in the Star-Advertiser, government fees and regulation have accounted for a substantial increase in housing prices. Additional homes on lots could require allowances for more driveways. With narrow streets, where will people park?

Some state representatives acknowledged problems with setbacks, parking and other things. These issues demand more study and discussion.

SB 3202 creates false hope and expense for people trying to build multiple houses on smaller lots.

Leonard Leong

Sand Island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter