Letter: Israel following message of controversial book

In 2009, two Zionist settler rabbis published “The King’s Torah,” a scripture interpretation stating non-Jews are “uncompassionate by nature” and attacks on them will “curb their evil inclination.” The volume maintained babies and children of Israel’s enemies may be killed because “it is clear that they will grow to harm us.”

Numerous Jewish groups and rabbis condemned the book and petitioned Israel’s high court to criminally prosecute the authors and prevent further printings. The petition stated the authors “advocate the killing of Arab children and babies in order to achieve the highest form of execution of the ‘vengeance mitzvah’; as well as the bombing any area where terrorists reside even at the expense of innocent lives.”

Israel’s attorney general decided to not prosecute or ban the book. Tragically, messaging in “The King’s Torah” appears to live on in Israel’s genocidal Gaza war — with full U.S. diplomatic support.

George Hudes

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter