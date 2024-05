Na wahine of Academy of Hawaiian Arts present “He Inoa Ahi No Kalakaua” during the 61st annual Merrie Monarch Festival on April 5.

As a longtime follower and supporter of the Merrie Monarch Festival and kanaka maoli, I can’t help but express my frustration with what appears to be ongoing bias against the Academy of Hawaiian Arts (AOHA) from Oakland, Calif.

This year, AOHA’s return after four years showcased innovation, cultural depth and undeniable talent. Yet, despite their outstanding performance in every category, they were unfairly overlooked.

It’s time for the festival to evolve, shedding outdated hula bureaucracy for inclusivity and appreciation of diverse hula expressions. We need fresh judges and a commitment to tradition alongside innovation.

Kumu Mark Keali‘i Ho‘omalu’s message rings true: Embracing change while honoring tradition is key.

Let’s celebrate the full spectrum of hula and the arts by recognizing excellence. The Merrie Monarch Festival has the chance to lead this crucial evolution by honoring our kupuna, all while uplifting and respecting both tradition and innovation.

Nanea Lo

Moiliili

