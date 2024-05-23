Letter: Trespassers an ongoing issue near Haiku Stairs

I was interested to see that Honolulu police recently cited a number of people for trespassing on the Haiku Stairs, especially after HPD refused to cite a trespasser in my yard after three reports. Apparently general citizens don’t have the same private property rights as the city; something the residents near the Haiku Stairs have also discovered.

The whole thing is completely self-generated by the city and state because they (and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands) refused to reconnect the Haiku Valley floor access to the stairs after taxpayers spent $1 million to reconstruct the stairs in 2002. When the valley floor access was available, there was no trespassing through private properties in the nearby neighborhood. But I guess DHHL, the city and some wealthy political donors have more pull on access to the stairs and government decisions.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

