Off the news: State announces drugmaker settlement

Legal battles take what seems like an eternity, and Tuesday’s announcement about a $916 million settlement award from makers of the anticoagulant drug Plavix is not the last word. Bristol-Meyers Squibb and Sanofi intend to appeal the award made by the state Circuit Court.

But it’s already a win if the state does benefit substantially because the limited effectiveness for those of Asian and Pacific ancestry wasn’t first presented to patients. It’s good to see this population, underrepresented in research, acknowledged, and good that the state is continuing this important fight.