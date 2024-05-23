Man who allegedly shot at girlfriend indicted

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 45-year-old Kapolei man on a charge of first- degree attempted murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole, and seven other charges for allegedly firing shots May 16 at his girlfriend and ramming her Jeep with his vehicle in Waimanalo.

Paul Halland Hodges III is being held without bail in the attempted murder of 33-year-old Jan Celebrado, who had an active temporary restraining order against him, which is the reason for the first-degree attempted murder charge.

He was additionally charged with second-degree attempted murder, two counts of abuse of a family or household member, first-degree criminal property damage, and three firearms charges.

Hodges has 40 prior citations and arrests, including a 2005 conviction for second-degree robbery.

According to court documents filed by police, Cele­brado gave a statement to police saying she went to visit Hodges on May 15 at Kaupo Beach, commonly known as “Baby Makapuu,” despite the active TRO.

She said they fell asleep together in her white Jeep and awoke at 5:15 a.m. When she told him she wanted to leave, they got into an argument about the keys and he allegedly choked her, pushed her and pulled her hair.

They had gotten out of the Jeep at some point, and he let her back in.

When Celebrado refused to let him into the Jeep, Hodges allegedly pulled out a black handgun from a fanny pack and fired two rounds into the driver’s side window. She drove off and he allegedly fired twice into the Jeep’s tire and twice into the rear window.

She fled toward Kailua, but he chased her in his Lexus, sideswiping the Jeep on Kalanianaole Highway near Bell Street, rear-ending it 10 times until just past the post office.

She turned around and headed toward Makapuu, and he sideswiped the Jeep again, causing her to spin and lose control of the Jeep.

She ended up near Enchanted Lake, and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police found Hodges’ car near Kaulu Street, but no one was inside.

He surrendered May 17 at the Kapolei police station.

Celebrado had filed for a TRO, saying they had been dating four months and began living together when in February he began isolating her in her room when he was angry or felt she wasn’t talking to him, would slap her or throw things at her, choked her and held her mouth closed. She also had to ask permission to use a car they jointly owned.

Hodges hit her across the chest because he thought she was lying about her whereabouts.

On March 6, a family court judge issued a six-month TRO against Hodges, ordering him to leave their Kapolei home.

His ex-wife was granted a TRO Feb. 8 against him for herself and their three children.

The ex-wife reported that in 2014 Hodges choked, hit and slapped his daughter because “she was not listening.”

On Dec. 25, he chased the ex-wife in her car while driving his car, trying to block her in, cut her off and overtake her, with one child in her car.

Judge John Montalbano dismissed the case May 8, citing insufficient evidence.

Hodges was charged April 11 by complaint with violation of a Dec. 7 TRO filed by his ex-wife on Dec. 25.