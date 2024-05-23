On the Move: Castle & Cooke Hawaii

Swipe or click to see more

Castle & Cooke Hawaii has announced two hires:

>> Roderick “Eric” Floro has been appointed operations manager of Dole Plantation. Floro previously held operations management positions at CVS and Walgreens. Prior to this, he served as a mathematics teacher at Washington Middle School for eight years.

>> Kevin Batoon has been named facility manager of Dole Plantation. Batoon served at United Laundry Serv­ices, Best Vinyl Fence & Deck and, most recently, Flying Food Group, where he held the position of director of process improvement/facilities/sanitation.

