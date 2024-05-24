Letter: 2024 presidential race looking a lot like 1968

President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address to Morehouse College’s graduating class in Atlanta on Sunday.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’ve seen this movie before.

In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson faced protests over America’s involvement in Vietnam. Sen. Eugene McCarthy ran against him in the New Hampshire primary and garnered over 41% of the vote. Encouraged by this showing of popular discontent, Robert F. Kennedy jumped into the contest. In the face of growing opposition from within his own party, Johnson withdrew from the race.

Kennedy, who looked on track to win the nomination, was assassinated and Hubert Humphrey, Johnson’s vice president, was selected.

Despite Humphrey’s solid liberal background, disaffected supporters of McCarthy and Kennedy sat out the election and Richard Nixon won a narrow victory.

In 2016, how many sat out because they couldn’t see voting for Hilary Clinton?

2024 is not the year for voters to sit out an election because neither candidate is their ideal choice. There’s a saying, “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.”

Cyrus Won

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter