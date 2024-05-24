Letter: Kaneshiro trial jury did tough work diligently

To the jurors in the Keith Kaneshiro and Dennis Mitsunaga trial: My deepest appreciation from my family for your diligent service and quick decision. After listening to 41 government witnesses, the correct decision was made. Not one witness provided any credible evidence of bribery or conspiracy, with many testifying for the defendants.

The camaraderie that developed among your group was evident and comforting to many of us in the gallery. I know you now are constantly having to explaining your decision to your friends and families due to inaccuracies reported by some members of the news media. Now that the trial is over, innocence proven, may the healing begin, especially for the children of the defendants.

Thank you for your service and may God bless you and God bless America.

Randall Tamashiro

Kalama Valley

