Letter: Real cost of fossil fuels muddied by subsidies

The latest from Bjorn Lomborg claims that “if wind and solar energy really were cheaper than fossil fuels, there wouldn’t be a need for billions of dollars in taxpayer spending,” while ignoring the fact that fossil fuel companies have been receiving subsidies for over 100 years and globally received over $1 trillion in subsidies in one year (2022), according to the International Energy Agency (“We are misled about the true cost of wind, solar energy,” Star-Advertiser, Commentary, May 21).

Lomborg eventually concedes that “only a significant boost in research and development can bring about the technological breakthroughs that are needed to bring down the cost of low carbon energy sources.” His organization claims not to take any donations from fossil fuel companies, yet he clearly has an agenda meant to undermine the transition to renewable energy.

As the Earth braces itself for another carbon-induced hottest summer on record, the question that begs to be asked is, “Why stand in the way of progress?”

John Kale Cheever

Waialae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter