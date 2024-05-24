Letter: Stand up for traditional American principles

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

NFL kicker Harrison Butker of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs unleashed a traditional Christian family values speech at a Kansas college. American Christian values are slowly being dismantled by the liberal Democratic party, which supports the ever-growing cancel culture in this country.

I wonder whether people even know what shame is anymore. The things that once embarrassed us are being proclaimed as virtues today. Everything is upside down. Wrong has become right, right has become wrong and we’ve forgotten how to blush.

My family and I are hoping the genuine American, Donald Trump, will return to the White House and restore common sense traditional family values to our country after the November presidential general election.

Melvin Partido Sr.

Pearl City

