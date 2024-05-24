Letter: Support journalism, keep disinformation in check

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It’s very important that we support local journalism. Author and lawyer Barbara McQuade warns that without local news coverage, disinformation will go unchecked; we lose our sense of community. She also feels schools should include media literacy in their curriculum. If you are aware of propaganda, you can defeat it.

Judith Mick

Kailua

