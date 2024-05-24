Off the news: Federal funds top up readiness programs

U.S. Forest Service grants totaling $5.6 million are headed Hawaii’s way to fill gaps in the state’s prevention and readiness programs, which have come under scrutiny since a storm-stoked fire devastated Lahaina in August. The grants will help at-risk communities plan for and reduce wildfire risk.

More than $1 million goes to the nonprofit Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization to develop statewide community wildfire protection plans. The rest goes to University of Hawaii to cultivate seeds, establish seed-sharing protocols and create educational resources for community projects that reduce fire risk and restore native ecosystems, remediate erosion and address other fire damage.