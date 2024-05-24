Off the news: Maui wildfire survivors offered free flights

Alaska Airlines is partnering with the state, Marriott International and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement to offer more than 3,000 round-trip flights to families affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui. In July, the first 180 Maui Care Flights guests will enjoy an all-inclusive visit to Dis­neyland Resort in California, to be followed by 180 flights per month running to any destination the airline serves through December 2025.

The collaborative gesture, announced two months before Maui marks the first anniversary of the firestorm that claimed 101 lives and ravaged historic Lahaina, is a welcome respite for survivors of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.