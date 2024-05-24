Honolulu Star-Advertiser

City now offering shaka-decaled license plates

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 10:59 p.m.

A group of new shaka plate owners celebrated their new license Thursday. The plates featuring the shaka symbol were designed to preserve aloha on Hawaii roadways, reduce road rage and infuse aloha to both locals and visitors alike. The plates are available at any Department of Motor Vehicle satellite office.
Auntie Kela Miller had her shaka license plate installed by Steve Sue, chair of ID8.
Showing off new shaka plates Thursday were 2023 Lei Queen Leilani Kupahu-­Marino Kahoano and husband isle entertainer Kimo Kahoano.
State Sen. Glenn Wakai picked up his new shaka plates Thursday.
