Kokua Line: Where can I get a state ID?

Question: Can I get a state ID at a satellite city hall since there’s no testing involved?

Answer: “Satellite city halls will not issue an initial state ID card. You must report to a driver licensing center for this service. Four satellite city halls — Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge, and Windward City — do offer service for Hawaii state ID renewals or duplicates. These locations do not process initial applications for Hawaii state ID cards,” according to Hono­lulu’s Department of Customer Services.

To make an appointment to obtain a state ID, go to AlohaQ.org.

Q: Regarding the special decal license plates (808ne.ws/kline523), can any group get these?

A: No. The nonprofit group must meet minimum qualifications and standards, including that it be based in Hawaii and have at least 150 confirmed applicants for the special license plate/ decal, according to Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services. For more information, including how to apply, see 808ne.ws/3KfjMEc.

Q: Regarding being excused from state Circuit Court jury duty (808ne.ws/kline58), can the letter requesting this be emailed? That would be quicker and more convenient.

A: “Yes, those summoned for jury duty are welcome to submit by email their requests to be excused. The First Circuit (O‘ahu) email address is JuryPool.1CC@courts. hawaii.gov, which can be found on the juror summons. The requester will receive an auto-reply so they know that their request has been received. If they prefer to use the USPS or in-person delivery, then their letters should be postmarked or hand-­delivered at least two weeks prior to their appearance date,” Jan Kagehiro, spokesperson for the state Judiciary, said in an email.

A request by email also must be sent two weeks in advance, she confirmed.

As the earlier column said, prospective jurors who have been summoned can ask in writing to be excused because of a serious personal hardship. In the written request, “include your name, address, home/ business/cell phone numbers, email address, date summoned to appear, courtroom number, time, participant and pool numbers. Also include reasons why you are asking to be excused and supporting documents (i.e. airline tickets/itinerary; doctor’s note). The request must be signed by the summoned juror. You will be notified in writing of the court’s decision. If you do not receive a response, your request has not been granted and you are expected to appear in court as summoned,” the Judiciary website says.

Condorama

The impact of the Maui wildfires on condominium reserve funds statewide will be a key topic during the Condorama XII webinar, scheduled for June 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. The free webinar, conducted by the state Real Estate Commission and the Hawaii chapter of the Community Associations Institute, will be geared toward condominium owners and is open to the public, according to a news release from the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. It also will review the responsibilities and fiduciary duties of condo board directors, provide tips on dealing with difficult owners, and review best security practices for community associations. For more information and a registration link, go to cca.hawaii.gov/reb/condorama.

Mahalo

A belated mahalo to the good Samaritan who witnessed a car hitting my parked car at the Blaisdell Center’s parking structure on May 5 and then placed a note with the license number and make and model of that car on my windshield. A police report was filed with that information. — Grateful senior

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.