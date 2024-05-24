On the Move: Kainan Miranda

The Nature Conservancy Hawaii and Palmrya has announced that Kainan Miranda has been selected to join its executive team and lead government relations. Miranda previously served in Washington, D.C., as senior policy advisor for natural resources and conservation to U.S. Rep. Ed Case. Miranda helped enact critical legislation such as the Coral Reef Conservation Act reauthorization and the Ka‘ena Point National Heritage Act. He received his B.A. in international political economy from Pitzer College in Claremont, Calif.

