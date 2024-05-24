OIA balances ’24 football schedule

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Defending Division I state champion Waipahu and Farrington, under first-year head coach Mike Lafaele, will make the jump to the Open Division for the 2024 season.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association released its tentative 2024 schedule to the Star-Advertiser on Thursday with the Marauders and Governors joining defending OIA champion Mililani, defending state champion Kahuku, Campbell and Kapolei in the six-team, top-tier division.

Unlike last season, when teams in the Open Division and Division I played a modified schedule against both divisions, the format is back to three divisions, with each team playing exclusively in its own division.

Moanalua and Waianae are moving down to Division I this season and will create an eight-team division, with Pearl City making the jump up from Division II and Castle dropping down.

The playoff formats for each division will be finalized after a June meeting.

The Marauders, who won the past two OIA titles in Division I, are scheduled to play at Kahuku in the first weekend of October.

It would mark the third meeting between the two schools since 2000 and the first on the North Shore since 2014.

The prep football season begins Aug. 9 with at least 11 games currently scheduled between varsity teams.

Kahuku, which will open with Saint Louis on that Friday night, is also scheduled to host Konawaena on Aug. 24, as well as play Mater Dei (Calif.) in the second year of a home and home after losing to the Monarchs in Southern California last season.

The Red Raiders will also travel to play Bishop Gorman, which was recognized as the national champion by MaxPreps last season, in mid-August.

OIA team-by-team schedules

Regular season conference games only

Times/dates subject to change

OPEN DIVISION

Campbell Sabers

Date Opponent Time

9/14 Farrington 3:30 p.m.

9/21 Kapolei 3:30 p.m.

10/5 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.

10/11 @ Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

10/19 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

Farrington Governors

Date Opponent Time

9/14 @ Campbell 3:30 p.m.

9/21 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

10/4 Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

10/11 Mililani 7:30 p.m.

10/19 @ Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

Kahuku Red Raiders

Date Opponent Time

9/21 Farrington 6:30 p.m.

9/28 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.

10/5 Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

10/11 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

10/19 Campbell 6:30 p.m.

Kapolei Hurricanes

Date Opponent Time

9/21 @ Campbell 3:30 p.m.

9/27 Waipahu 7:30 p.m.

10/4 @ Farrington 7:30 p.m.

10/11 Kahuku 7:30 p.m.

10/18 Mililani 7:30 p.m.

Mililani Trojans

Date Opponent Time

9/21 Waipahu 6:30 p.m.

9/28 Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

10/5 Campbell 6:30 p.m.

10/11 @ Farrington 7:30 p.m.

10/18 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu Marauders

Date Opponent Time

9/21 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.

9/27 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.

10/5 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.

10/11 Campbell 7:30 p.m.

10/19 Farrington 6:30 p.m.

DIVISION I

Aiea Na Alii

Date Opponent Time

9/6 Nanakuli* 7:30 p.m.

9/14 @ Leilehua 6:30 p.m.

9/21 Waianae* 6:30 p.m.

10/5 @ Radford 6:30 p.m.

10/12 Pearl City* 6:30 p.m.

10/18 @ Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

10/26 @ Kailua 3:30 p.m.

* — @ Radford

Kailua Surfriders

Date Opponent Time

9/7 @ Leilehua 6:30 p.m.

9/14 Radford 3:30 p.m.

9/20 @ Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

10/5 @ Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.

10/12 Waianae 3:30 p.m.

10/19 @ Pearl City 6:30 p.m.

10/26 Aiea 3:30 p.m.

Leilehua Mules

Date Opponent Time

9/7 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

9/14 Aiea 6:30 p.m.

9/20 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

10/4 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

10/12 @ Moanalua 6:30 p.m.

10/18 Radford 7:30 p.m.

10/25 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

Moanalua Na Menehune

Date Opponent Time

8/10 Radford 6:30 p.m.

9/13 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

9/20 Kailua 7:30 p.m.

10/4 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

10/12 Leilehua 6:30 p.m.

10/18 Aiea 7:30 p.m.

10/26 @ Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli Golden Hawks

Date Opponent Time

9/6 Aiea* 7:30 p.m.

9/13 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

9/20 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

10/5 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

10/11 Radford 7:30 p.m.

10/18 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

10/26 Moanalua 6:30 p.m.

* — @ Radford

Pearl City Chargers

Date Opponent Time

9/6 @ Waianae 7:30 p.m.

9/13 Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

9/20 @ Radford 7:30 p.m.

10/4 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

10/12 Aiea* 6:30 p.m.

10/19 Kailua 6:30 p.m.

10/25 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

* — @ Radford

Radford Rams

Date Opponent Time

8/10 @ Moanalua 6:30 p.m.

9/14 @ Kailua 3:30 p.m.

9/20 Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

10/5 Aiea 6:30 p.m.

10/11 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

10/18 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

10/25 Waianae 7:30 p.m.

Waianae Seariders

Date Opponent Time

9/6 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.

9/13 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.

9/21 Aiea* 6:30 p.m.

10/4 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.

10/12 @ Kailua 3:30 p.m.

10/18 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.

10/25 @ Radford 7:30 p.m.

* — @ Radford

DIVISION II

Castle Knights

Date Opponent Time

9/6 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

9/13 Waialua 7 p.m.

9/20 Kaimuki* 7:30 p.m.

10/5 Kalani** 6:30 p.m.

10/11 Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

10/19 McKinley*** 5:30 p.m.

10/25 Kalaheo 7:30 p.m.

— @ Farrington

** — @ Kaiser

*** — @ Roosevelt

Kaimuki Bulldogs

Date Opponent Time

9/7 Waialua* 6 p.m.

9/13 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

9/20 Castle* 7:30 p.m.

10/5 McKinley** 5:30 p.m.

10/12 Kaiser* 6:30 p.m.

10/19 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.

10/26 Kalani*** 6:30 p.m.

— @ Farrington

** — @ Roosevelt

*** — @ Kaiser

Kaiser Cougars

Date Opponent Time

9/6 Castle 7:30 p.m.

9/14 Kalaheo 6:30 p.m.

9/20 Kalani 7:30 p.m.

10/4 Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

10/12 Kaimuki* 6:30 p.m.

10/18 Waialua 7:30 p.m.

10/26 McKinley 5:30 p.m.

— @ Farrington

** — @ Roosevelt

Kalaheo Mustangs

Date Opponent Time

9/7 Kalani* 6:30 p.m.

9/14 @ Kaiser 6:30 p.m.

9/21 Roosevelt* 6:30 p.m.

10/3 @ Waialua 7 p.m.

10/12 McKinley TBA

10/19 Kaimuki** 6:30 p.m.

10/25 @ Castle 7:30 p.m.

* — @ Kailua

** — @ Farrington

Kalani Falcons

Date Opponent Time

9/7 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.

9/14 McKinley** 5:30 p.m.

9/20 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

10/5 Castle*** 6:30 p.m.

10/12 Waialua*** 6:30 p.m.

10/18 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

10/26 Kaimuki*** 6:30 p.m.

— @ Kailua

** — @ Roosevelt

*** — @ Kaiser

McKinley Tigers

Date Opponent Time

9/6 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.

9/14 Kalani* 5:30 p.m.

9/20 @ Waialua 7 p.m.

10/5 Kaimuki* 5:30 p.m.

10/12 Kalaheo TBA

10/19 Castle* 5:30 p.m.

10/26 Kaiser* 5:30 p.m.

* — @ Roosevelt

Roosevelt Rough Riders

Date Opponent Time

9/6 McKinley 7:30 p.m.

9/13 Kaimuki 7:30 p.m.

9/21 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.

10/4 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

10/11 @ Castle 7:30 p.m.

10/18 Kalani 7:30 p.m.

10/25 @ Waialua 7 p.m.

* — @ Kailua

Waialua Bulldogs

Date Opponent Time

9/7 Kaimuki* 6 p.m.

9/13 @ Castle 7 p.m.

9/20 McKinley 7 p.m.

10/3 Kalaheo 7 p.m.

10/12 Kalani** 6:30 p.m.

10/18 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.

10/25 Roosevelt 7 p.m.

* — @ Farrington