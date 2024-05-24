OIA balances ’24 football schedule

Friday, May 24, 2024
By Billy Hull
Updated
11:43 p.m.
Defending Division I state champion Waipahu and Farrington, under first-year head coach Mike Lafaele, will make the jump to the Open Division for the 2024 season.
The Oahu Interscholastic Association released its tentative 2024 schedule to the Star-Advertiser on Thursday with the Marauders and Governors joining defending OIA champion Mililani, defending state champion Kahuku, Campbell and Kapolei in the six-team, top-tier division.
Unlike last season, when teams in the Open Division and Division I played a modified schedule against both divisions, the format is back to three divisions, with each team playing exclusively in its own division.
Moanalua and Waianae are moving down to Division I this season and will create an eight-team division, with Pearl City making the jump up from Division II and Castle dropping down.
The playoff formats for each division will be finalized after a June meeting.
The Marauders, who won the past two OIA titles in Division I, are scheduled to play at Kahuku in the first weekend of October.
It would mark the third meeting between the two schools since 2000 and the first on the North Shore since 2014.
The prep football season begins Aug. 9 with at least 11 games currently scheduled between varsity teams.
Kahuku, which will open with Saint Louis on that Friday night, is also scheduled to host Konawaena on Aug. 24, as well as play Mater Dei (Calif.) in the second year of a home and home after losing to the Monarchs in Southern California last season.
The Red Raiders will also travel to play Bishop Gorman, which was recognized as the national champion by MaxPreps last season, in mid-August.
OIA team-by-team schedules
Regular season conference games only
Times/dates subject to change
OPEN DIVISION
Campbell Sabers
Date Opponent Time
9/14 Farrington 3:30 p.m.
9/21 Kapolei 3:30 p.m.
10/5 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.
10/11 @ Waipahu 7:30 p.m.
10/19 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.
Farrington Governors
9/14 @ Campbell 3:30 p.m.
9/21 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.
10/4 Kapolei 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Mililani 7:30 p.m.
10/19 @ Waipahu 6:30 p.m.
Kahuku Red Raiders
9/21 Farrington 6:30 p.m.
9/28 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.
10/5 Waipahu 6:30 p.m.
10/11 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.
10/19 Campbell 6:30 p.m.
Kapolei Hurricanes
9/21 @ Campbell 3:30 p.m.
9/27 Waipahu 7:30 p.m.
10/4 @ Farrington 7:30 p.m.
10/11 Kahuku 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Mililani 7:30 p.m.
Mililani Trojans
9/21 Waipahu 6:30 p.m.
9/28 Kahuku 6:30 p.m.
10/5 Campbell 6:30 p.m.
10/11 @ Farrington 7:30 p.m.
10/18 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.
Waipahu Marauders
9/21 @ Mililani 6:30 p.m.
9/27 @ Kapolei 7:30 p.m.
10/5 @ Kahuku 6:30 p.m.
10/11 Campbell 7:30 p.m.
10/19 Farrington 6:30 p.m.
DIVISION I
Aiea Na Alii
Date Opponent Time
9/6 Nanakuli* 7:30 p.m.
9/14 @ Leilehua 6:30 p.m.
9/21 Waianae* 6:30 p.m.
10/5 @ Radford 6:30 p.m.
10/12 Pearl City* 6:30 p.m.
10/18 @ Moanalua 7:30 p.m.
10/26 @ Kailua 3:30 p.m.
* — @ Radford
Kailua Surfriders
9/7 @ Leilehua 6:30 p.m.
9/14 Radford 3:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Moanalua 7:30 p.m.
10/5 @ Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.
10/12 Waianae 3:30 p.m.
10/19 @ Pearl City 6:30 p.m.
10/26 Aiea 3:30 p.m.
Leilehua Mules
9/7 Kailua 6:30 p.m.
9/14 Aiea 6:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Waianae 7:30 p.m.
10/12 @ Moanalua 6:30 p.m.
10/18 Radford 7:30 p.m.
10/25 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.
Moanalua Na Menehune
8/10 Radford 6:30 p.m.
9/13 Waianae 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Kailua 7:30 p.m.
10/4 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.
10/12 Leilehua 6:30 p.m.
10/18 Aiea 7:30 p.m.
10/26 @ Nanakuli 6:30 p.m.
Nanakuli Golden Hawks
9/6 Aiea* 7:30 p.m.
9/13 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.
10/5 Kailua 6:30 p.m.
10/11 Radford 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Waianae 7:30 p.m.
10/26 Moanalua 6:30 p.m.
Pearl City Chargers
9/6 @ Waianae 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Radford 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.
10/12 Aiea* 6:30 p.m.
10/19 Kailua 6:30 p.m.
10/25 Leilehua 7:30 p.m.
Radford Rams
8/10 @ Moanalua 6:30 p.m.
9/14 @ Kailua 3:30 p.m.
9/20 Pearl City 7:30 p.m.
10/5 Aiea 6:30 p.m.
10/11 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.
10/18 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Waianae 7:30 p.m.
Waianae Seariders
9/6 @ Pearl City 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Moanalua 7:30 p.m.
9/21 Aiea* 6:30 p.m.
10/4 @ Leilehua 7:30 p.m.
10/12 @ Kailua 3:30 p.m.
10/18 @ Nanakuli 7:30 p.m.
10/25 @ Radford 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION II
Castle Knights
9/6 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Waialua 7 p.m.
9/20 Kaimuki* 7:30 p.m.
10/5 Kalani** 6:30 p.m.
10/11 Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
10/19 McKinley*** 5:30 p.m.
10/25 Kalaheo 7:30 p.m.
— @ Farrington
** — @ Kaiser
*** — @ Roosevelt
Kaimuki Bulldogs
9/7 Waialua* 6 p.m.
9/13 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
9/20 Castle* 7:30 p.m.
10/5 McKinley** 5:30 p.m.
10/12 Kaiser* 6:30 p.m.
10/19 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.
10/26 Kalani*** 6:30 p.m.
** — @ Roosevelt
*** — @ Kaiser
Kaiser Cougars
9/6 Castle 7:30 p.m.
9/14 Kalaheo 6:30 p.m.
9/20 Kalani 7:30 p.m.
10/4 Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
10/12 Kaimuki* 6:30 p.m.
10/18 Waialua 7:30 p.m.
10/26 McKinley 5:30 p.m.
Kalaheo Mustangs
9/7 Kalani* 6:30 p.m.
9/14 @ Kaiser 6:30 p.m.
9/21 Roosevelt* 6:30 p.m.
10/3 @ Waialua 7 p.m.
10/12 McKinley TBA
10/19 Kaimuki** 6:30 p.m.
10/25 @ Castle 7:30 p.m.
* — @ Kailua
** — @ Farrington
Kalani Falcons
9/7 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.
9/14 McKinley** 5:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.
10/5 Castle*** 6:30 p.m.
10/12 Waialua*** 6:30 p.m.
10/18 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
10/26 Kaimuki*** 6:30 p.m.
— @ Kailua
McKinley Tigers
9/6 @ Roosevelt 7:30 p.m.
9/14 Kalani* 5:30 p.m.
9/20 @ Waialua 7 p.m.
10/5 Kaimuki* 5:30 p.m.
10/12 Kalaheo TBA
10/19 Castle* 5:30 p.m.
10/26 Kaiser* 5:30 p.m.
* — @ Roosevelt
Roosevelt Rough Riders
9/6 McKinley 7:30 p.m.
9/13 Kaimuki 7:30 p.m.
9/21 Kalaheo* 6:30 p.m.
10/4 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.
10/11 @ Castle 7:30 p.m.
10/18 Kalani 7:30 p.m.
10/25 @ Waialua 7 p.m.
Waialua Bulldogs
9/7 Kaimuki* 6 p.m.
9/13 @ Castle 7 p.m.
9/20 McKinley 7 p.m.
10/3 Kalaheo 7 p.m.
10/12 Kalani** 6:30 p.m.
10/18 @ Kaiser 7:30 p.m.
10/25 Roosevelt 7 p.m.
* — @ Farrington